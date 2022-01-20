Looking good! Noah Beck showed off his fashionable side while attending the Ami fashion show in Paris on Wednesday, January 19.

The TikTok star arrived at the event in a light blue and black blazer paired with high-waisted black pants and matching black shoes. Noah decided not to wear a shirt under his jacket, which put his abs on full display. Not only did the internet personality pose for photographers on his way in and out of the event, but he got some face time with fans.

“What a time,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off the looks. Sharing some more photos via Instagram Stories, Noah added, “Was so excited I forgot a shirt to the @amiparis show.”

Noah’s appearance at the fashion show came one day after news broke that he had signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation in all areas, including acting and modeling, per Variety. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the former college soccer star has starred in his own AwesomenessTV series, Noah Beck Tries Things, and appeared in Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle. Noah has also shown an interest in the fashion industry.

“I think people got so used to seeing me shirtless or in workout gear, but I love fashion,” he told Vanity Fair in October 2021 while attending the Balmain show. “I’m finally starting to feel like I belong at these events.”

At the time, he also gushed over exploring Paris as a whole.

“I love walking or biking the city, taking in the scenery and people watching,” the former Sway House member explained. “It’s a much better way to experience the city than just from the back of the car.”

When talking about his possible future in the fashion world, Noah told Seventeen in August 2021 that he loves having the opportunity “to try everything and see what I like.”

“With fashion, it’s one of those things where you don’t need to have any kind of qualifications. You don’t need to be amazing at something to have good fashion, you know, but anyone can dress nice,” Noah explained. “I love fashion. I don’t even know if I’d call it a passion of mine, but it was always something that I really enjoyed. And now I’m just grateful enough to be able to work with these brands that I’ve always dreamt of wearing.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Noah attending the Ami fashion show in Paris.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.