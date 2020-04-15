During his episode of the brand new Netflix Instagram Live series, “Wanna Talk About It,” Noah Centineo teamed up with Dr. Ken Duckworth, the chief medical officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to talk all things self-care. Throughout the stream, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star went through his daily coronavirus quarantine routine and told the doctor, “I suck at [self-care]. I need help.”

For those who missed it, the streaming service’s brand new series features various stars to discuss the importance of self-care with mental health experts during weekly installments. Each episode will tackle various challenges that young people may be facing during the coronavirus pandemic, including what will help if you’re having trouble sleeping, how you can stay connected during social distancing and how to manage anxiety.

During this episode, the pair discussed the importance of prioritizing mental health during this time, and Noah revealed that at first, he tried to do that by watching “hours of government updates every day.” Then, the 23-year-old said that the news started to become a source of stress in his life. So, he started taking breaks from work, checking in with friends, making his bed every morning, and journaling about his feelings from “a bird’s-eye perspective” as a way to unwind. The heartthrob also explained that, with a group of friends, he’s learned to partake in controlled breathing.

“We’ve created a group chat, checking in with each other every day, saying, ‘I did my session.’ It creates a community aspect,” Noah explained. “I become more open to myself. My anxiety and my stress fall into a separate category, separate from myself.”

He also told fans that while, yes he’s in self-isolation, he has been living with his sister and her boyfriend in Los Angeles — so he’s not completely alone during this time.

“I’m being isolated with millions of other people around the country and the world. It feels like I’m a part of something greater than myself by doing this,” he said. “And then I feel so much less isolated when I’m isolated.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 2,000,000 people have contracted the coronavirus so far in more than 200 countries resulting in more than 129,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and isolate themselves during this time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

