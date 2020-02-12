Fans of Noah Centineo have a lot to look forward to at the moment. The actor’s latest romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You recently premiered on Netflix and he’s rumored to play superhero He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot. But before becoming the “internet’s boyfriend,” Noah had a rather wild party stage during his teenage years while trying to make it in Hollywood.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” the 23-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar before admitting that his favorite thing to do at that time was “take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

Before making the decision to be sober the day before he turned 21 in 2017, Noah revealed that there was no drug that he wouldn’t try.

“There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good,” he said. “I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life.”

Despite having officially made it in young Hollywood, Noah still has a hard time figuring out what role the fame and celebrity — brought on by playing Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — will play in the future of his career.

“It’s more of a blessing than a curse,” he said. “But ask me again in five years when maybe I’m boxed into it and can’t get out. If that’s my path, I might have a different answer for you, but at this point in time, I’m trying to enjoy every single moment of it.”

