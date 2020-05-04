Some people were left pretty shook after they noticed that Noah Centineo looked almost completely unrecognizable in an Instagram Live. Yep, the actor took to social media to chat with fans on Saturday, May 3, but viewers could not stop talking about his complete transformation.

“WTF happened to him,” one fan wrote on Twitter, alongside some snaps from the livestream, which showed the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before with a full beard and mustache. The tweet quickly went viral, and it now has more than 11,000 retweets and 67,000 likes.

wtf happened to him pic.twitter.com/lhDjSkKSCa — alex (@gngtobutera) May 3, 2020

“Why does he look like a grizzly bear,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Why does he look like a homeless person? I truly hope he’s OK.”

“OMG I didn’t recognize him at all,” another user tweeted.

Other people were quick to stick up for the 23-year-old, with one writing, “Y’all are being hateful AF RN. Celebrities don’t deserve this.”

“Honestly that’s just what a normal human body does… IDK why you all believe celebrities are Gods that’ll never look bad, once he’s back to filming he’ll train again and lose that lil extra weight,” another user said.

For those who missed it, Noah isn’t the only star to change up their look during the coronavirus quarantine.

On April 23, 2020, Kristen Stewart revealed that she had dyed her hair bright orange, and boy, did she look different!

Fans were also pretty shook when Dua Lipa switched up her hair and added bright pink streaks to it days earlier!

Plus, Hilary Duff tried out a new ‘do when she dyed her hair turquoise, and it came out amazing!

That’s not all. JoJo Siwa made headlines last month when she ditched her signature look and showed off her all-natural locks. Yep, instead of keeping her blonde hair pin straight and pulled back in a ponytail with a bow, the Nickelodeon star showed off her super curly tresses, and fans were living for it.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.