Fans have watched Noah Cyrus grow up right before their eyes since she stepped into the spotlight alongside older sister Miley Cyrus. Aside from following in her family’s footsteps and releasing some pretty powerful music, the songstress has also made a name for herself in the fashion world over the years.

While taking the stage at the 2020 CMT Awards, the “Make Me” singer turned heads in a sheer bodysuit paired with rhinestone undergarments, white boots, bedazzled gloves and a cowboy hat. Noah performed “This Is Us” alongside country singer Jimmie Allen while wearing the daring look that divided fans on social media. Some wanted all the details so they could go out and get their own version of the outfit, while others joked that the nearly-naked look “breaks my achy breaky heart.”

Noah, for her part, paid no attention to the comments on her outfit and reposted clips of her awards show performance to Instagram alongside the caption, “space cowgirl.”

When she first started walking red carpets in 2009, Noah’s fashion choices reflected her age. As she’s grown up in the public eye, her style started to evolve into more of an edgy feel that totally parallels her music. In fact, she’s become known for showing her skin in a high-fashion way while strutting her stuff at major events. To honor Noah’s style throughout the years, J-14 decided to take a major walk down memory lane and relive all her best looks.

Scroll through our gallery for a look at all of Noah’s best red carpet moments, including some from when she was just starting off her career.

