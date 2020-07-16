In her new EP The End Of Everything, Noah Cyrus got candid about her life in seriously emotional songs like “Ghost,” “Lonely” and “Young and Sad.” While talking with Variety about the new album, the 20-year-old opened up about how the tracks came from her struggles with self-image and growing up in a famous family.

“I remember not being able to look in the mirror without tears welling up in my eyes,” Noah said, remembering all the hate she received online after sister Miley shot to stardom on Hannah Montana. “I had no confidence. How are you supposed to when everyone is telling you that you’re ugly?”

When it came to talking about “Young and Sad” specifically, the songstress called it “the story of my life.”

“My sister’s like sunshine / Always bringing good light / Wherever she will go / Yet I was born on rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows,” the lyrics read.

She said, “For people who complain about what I wrote about in that song, I always want to be like, ‘Shut the f**k up, because you didn’t live it. You don’t know the pain that came with it. You only saw the good side of things.”

Previously, Noah also talked about the song during an Instagram Live.

“Being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister. But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s**t about due to what people said to me online,” she explained, as she started to cry. “It was absolutely unbearable, and that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she’ll go / And I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s what everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don’t even breathe right sometimes.”

