Trouble in the country-folk scene? Rumors that Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan are feuding took the internet by storm after an anonymous blind item went viral, leading Zach’s girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia, also known as Brianna Chickenfry, to address the rumors herself via TikTok.

Keep reading for everything we know about the drama.

Why the Internet Thinks Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan Are Feuding

Noah recently concluded is We’ll All Be Here Forever tour with two performances at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 18 and 19, marking them as the biggest shows of his career.

During Thursday evening’s show, Noah brought out several guests including Gracie Abrams, who helped perform “Everywhere, Everything” and The Lumineers who came out to sing “Stick Season” along with openers James Bay and Mt. Joy.

For Friday’s show, Mt. Joy singer Matt Quinn performed “Northern Attitude” alongside Noah, but before he started the encore, the “Stick Season” singer shared that they had another guest planned.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, we were supposed to have a special guest tonight but it didn’t work out,” he said. “But I hope I’m enough for you.”

Speculation among fans led them to believe the performer that bailed on Noah was Zach, after an anonymous blind item went viral on Sunday, July 21.

The full blind item read: “This country star was supposed to guest at his friends biggest show ever but ended up getting so drunk leading up to it he had to back out. On top of that he was seen arguing with security at the venue and being general disrespectful towards his friends family. It’s no surprise he and the other star no longer follow each other on socials.”

Fans quickly noticed that Noah and Zach, who have collaborated several times, no longer follow one another on Instagram.

Noah and Zach’s teams have not immediately responded to J-14‘s requests for comment.

How Did Brianna Chickenfry Respond to Feud Rumors?

Brianna responded to the rumors about the country star bailing on Noah’s concert via TikTok on Monday, July 22. However, she didn’t touch on the fact that Noah and Zach no longer follow one another on Instagram.

“The internet really never ceases to amaze me,” she began. “You guys are always wrong. He didn’t even come to the f–king concert. You dumbasses, he didn’t even come to the f–king show,” she said, before showing a text exchange with Zach. “He didn’t come to the show, because he just did a two-and-a-half hour set at Gillette, a sold-out motherf–king stadium. His voice was fried, and he was going on the longest run of his life the next morning.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.