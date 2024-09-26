Noah Kahan is a proud New England native, and he’ll tell (or sing to) anyone who asks. But where exactly is the “Stick Season” singer from?

Keep reading for details on Noah’s hometown, where she’s from and more.

Where Is Noah Kahan From?

The 27-year-old was born and raised in Strafford, Vermont, where he was grew up on a 133-acre tree farm.

Born on January 1, 1997, to parents Lauri Berkenkamp and Josh Kahan, Noah has three other siblings named Sasha, Simon and Richard. He often sings about his family and the struggles he experienced growing up and after his parents divorced.

When he was younger, his family moved to nearby Hanover, New Hampshire, which is where he also attended Hanover High School. However, the family kept their land in Strafford and would return to camp there on weekends while his dad cleared the land to build a home. His father eventually completed the house and the family moved back to Strafford permanently when Noah was in high school.

“All these trails — my dad cut all these trees down and built this huge trail system,” Noah told The New York Times in December 2023. “You can walk around all day and still be on my property.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic was underway in March 2020, Noah moved back home to his family’s place in Vermont, which is when he wrote his album Stick Season in a barn on his father’s property. Soon after he got back home, his parents divorced.

“I was home through all of that, and I was having some really complicated feelings with all that, obviously, as you do when your folks get divorced,” he told VT Digger in 2023. “It was really sad. A lot of times, I have a great relationship with my parents, but it was definitely something that was really hard for me to go through.”

The time at home was still what Noah said he needed, and he was grateful for the time he was able to reconnect with his parents and siblings.

“We had to kind of come to terms with a lot of stuff that was going on in our family and my life,” he told People Magazine. “Writing the songs made me feel a little bit less alone, and especially when I saw them start to connect with people… I kind of felt like I got sucked into Vermont and it never really left me again.”

Where Did Noah Kahan Go to College?

He was accepted to Tulane University, but decided against attending to instead focus on his musical career — and we’re so glad he did.

“My senior year, I got offered a record deal, and I decided to not go to college,” he told VT Digger. “I had to decide between Tulane and taking the record deal. My parents were like, ‘You hate school. You’re not a great student. You’re definitely going to, like, join a fraternity, and just drink your way through college.’ They basically didn’t want to spend $63,000 a year for me to drop out and be a musician anyway. So they were like, ‘Take the record deal.’ And I ended up doing that. That’s kind of how the music career started.”

