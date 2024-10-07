Erin Foster, a.k.a. the creator behind Netflix’s newest hit show Nobody Wants This, has quite the interesting lore. From the show being inspired by her relationship with her husband to her famous step-siblings and her rumored relationship with Harry Styles, we broke down all of the coolest facts behind the podcast host.

Keep reading to learn more about Erin:

1. ‘Nobody Wants This’ is based on her life

Premiering on Netflix in September 2024, Nobody Wants This stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a non-Jewish podcast host, and Adam Brody as a Rabbi named Noah. Despite their differences, the unsuspecting pair fall in love while also dealing with their own respective relationship issues. With Kristen and Adam’s insane chemistry on full display, along with their hilarious banter and disastrous chaos as a couple — the show is honestly everything.

The story is a loosely autobiographical story about Erin and her own experience with meeting her real-life husband Simon Tikhman, who’s Jewish.

2. She has some very famous step-siblings

Erin is the daughter of record producer David Foster and former model Rebecca Dyer, and her father has been married a whopping five times.

Prior to his current marriage with actress Katharine McPhee (who is two years younger than Erin), he was married to Yolanda Hadid for six years, the mother of famous supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

On top of that, Erin’s dad was also married to Linda Thompson throughout the ’90s, the ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner — making Erin’s step-siblings Brody and Brandon Jenner at one point.

3. Her rumored dating history includes Harry Styles

Erin was rumored to be dating the former One Direction member in October 2014, after they were photographed on what appeared to be a date at a pumpkin patch. However, even 10 years later, the TV producer is still pleading the fifth.

Ten years later, she was asked if she could finally confirm or deny the rumors during a September 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“Oh my god. I can’t confirm or deny anything. Guys! Aren’t you allowed to plead the fifth on this show? I’m using my rights,” Erin said, with host Andy Cohen replying: “I can’t figure out if that makes me think they definitely dated or definitely didn’t.”

4. Her and her sister share a podcast together

Much like Kristen Bell’s character in Nobody Wants This, Erin also has a podcast with her sister Sara Foster, which is called “The World’s First Podcast.”

5. She was a creative head for Bumble

Along with being TV producers and podcast hosts, Erin and her sister Sara served as co-heads of creative at the dating app Bumble from 2017 to 2020 and currently sit as advisors to the company.

