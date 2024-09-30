Everybody wants this: a second season of Netflix’s latest rom-com series, Nobody Wants This.

The show stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a non-Jewish podcast host, and Adam Brody as a Rabbi named Noah. Despite their differences, the unsuspecting pair fall in love while also dealing with their own respective relationship issues. With Kristen and Adam’s insane chemistry on full display, along with their hilarious banter and disastrous chaos as a couple — the show is honestly everything.

Keep reading for everything we know about Nobody Wants This season 2:

Has ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Been Confirmed?

So far, word on a second season of the show has yet to be announced — which makes sense, since it literally just came out on September 26.

However, the cast is all in for more episodes! After being asked how long they’d do the show, Kristen told Rolling Stone: “Till our faces fall off,” which Adam agreed, “Yeah, till our faces fall off.”

The story is a loosely autobiographical story about Erin Foster, the creator of the show, and her own experience with meeting her real-life partner, who’s Jewish.

Speaking to IndieWire prior to the show’s premiere, Erin also teased a sophomore season!

“We’re getting a really positive response. And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season two. The story in season one unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a season two I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible.”

Netflix, please, give us what we want (for once): a season 2 renewal to a very good show.

What Is ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 About?

The end of Nobody Wants This has Noah getting an offer to become head Rabbi — and while Joanne is in love, she’s not sure if wants to convert her religion just for a man. They break up, that is until Noah goes after her and tells her he just wants to be with her.

Season 2 would answer audience’s linger questions, like if Noah really does give up his Rabbi position to be with Joanne, or if Joanne ultimately converts. Fingers crossed for season 2, folks!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.