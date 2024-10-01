Popular BookTok series Off Campus by Elle Kennedy is getting the TV treatment! That’s right, the hockey romance books made popular by adoring fans on TikTok will be turned into a show by Prime Video.

Keep reading for everything we know:

Which ‘Off Campus’ Book Will the Show Cover?

The first season will be based on the first book in the series, titled The Deal, which was originally published in 2015. Louisa Levy will serve as showrunner of the series, with the author serving as a producer.

In total, there are five Off Campus books, so we’re praying we get a season for each one, if all goes to plan!

Per Prime Video, “A college-set romantic drama based on the bestselling book series, ‘Off Campus‘ follows the unlikely romance between a wry, hockey-hating music major and Briar University’s playboy star center. The series depicts the elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery — forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.”

The very first book follows the unlikely love story between hardworking college student Hannah Wells and the cocky captain of their school’s hockey team, Garrett Graham.

The author of the series shared the exciting news via Instagram in October 2024.

“That’s right, the Briar universe is coming to your screens!” she wrote as the caption. “And this wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for YOU–the readers who have championed this series so passionately. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support, kind words, and all the hockey love. Special thanks to Team EK and everyone who has worked so hard on this project. I cannot wait to see our showrunner bring the series to life!”

Who Stars In ‘Off Campus’ TV Series?

So far, no cast announcements have been made.

“Elle Kennedy’s beloved ‘Off Campus’ series has resonated with a massive audience by tackling relatable topics from self-discovery to the power of connection,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios in a statement, per Variety. “With Louisa Levy guiding our series alongside Temple Hill, Leanna and Neal, our global Prime Video customers will fall in love with this story all over again.”

