Olivia Rodrigo continues to impress with her stellar style! The “good for u” singer rocked the 2023 Grammys red carpet and we aren’t even the least bit surprised.

The Sour songstress wore a simple black dress to the event, channeling her inner ’90s rock star. Her appearance to the 2023 award show is one of the first events that she has been spotted at in 2023. Following the end of her SOUR Tour in 2022, Olivia has been hard at work in the music studio — hopefully working on her highly anticipated second album!

“Working on so many new songs,” Olivia shared via Instagram Stories in January 2023. “I’m excited to show you! Thank you for everything.”

As for her dating life, Life & Style confirmed that she was no longer dating Zack Bia in August 2022, who she had been with since February of that year. “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while,” a source told the outlet in August 2022. “There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Olivia and Zack were first spotted together in New York City in April. At the time, Olivia could be seen giggling and smiling post-lunch with Zack before her performances on stage at the New York City run of her Sour tour. While neither Zack nor Olivia confirmed their relationship, they were seen on public outings numerous times until recently.

A source told E! News that the two started to click around the time of the Super Bowl in February 2022. “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him,” the source revealed. “They hit it off and have been casually hanging out.”

Along with Zack, Olivia has also been rumored to be involved with HSMTMTS costar Joshua Bassett. They never confirmed their relationship, but in a January 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times, they gushed over each other as Joshua remembered a particular moment on set as “the best thing in the world” and Olivia said she loves him “so much.”

Eventually Joshua appeared to move on with Sabrina Carpenter in July 2020, and fans were left confused until January 2021 when Olivia released her debut single, “driver’s license.” Fans speculated that the single, and Olivia’s album SOUR which was released in May 2021, was written about her relationship with Joshua. A lot of drama ensued — but Olivia and Joshua appear to still be friends despite feuding rumors! In July, the pair posed on the red carpet of HSMTMTS season 3 premiere and looked as friendly as ever. We love to see it!

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Olivia’s look at the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

