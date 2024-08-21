Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan‘s friendship is so powerful.

As two of the biggest pop girlies in the world, the singer-songwriters have known each other for ages! Chappell first opened for Olivia’s SOUR Tour in 2022, and later opened for her GUTS World Tour in 2024. Both singers also work with producer Dan Nigro regularly — and Chappell even ended up serving background vocals for Olivia’s last album.

Since Chappell’s skyrocketing fame in 2024, Olivia has thrown her support for the Midwestern Princess across all of her social media platforms, and even invited her on stage to sing “HOT TO GO!” during one of her GUTS shows in Los Angeles in August 2024. That’s not the only time the two have sung together, either.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Olivia and Chappell’s complete friendship timeline.

2018

Chappell moved to Los Angeles in 2018, when she started working with music producer Dan Nigro, who went on to work with Olivia in 2020.

January 2022

The “Femininonemon” singer shared that she would be joining Olivia on one of her SOUR Tour dates. She excitedly posted, “OMG I’M OPENING FOR @oliviarodrigo MAY 27 SAN FRANCISCO . I love u SO MUCH Olivia & I can’t wait !!!! LETS GOOO💜✨💜✨💜✨💜.” Olivia responded in the comments with, “YASSSSS LOVE U.”

February 2022

Chappell shared this photo of her, Olivia, Dan and fellow singer Conan Grey, where they were spotted celebrating her birthday. Cute!

August 2022

Olivia was spotted supporting Chappell at her headlining show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom! Look at her go:

🎥| A MAIS FOFA!! Olivia Rodrigo curtindo o show da cantora Chappell Roan. pic.twitter.com/QTGZ1RELel — Olivia Rodrigo Brasil | Fã-site (@oliviarodrbr) August 20, 2022

December 2022

Chappell shouted out Olivia in a post from December, where she shared this iconic photo of the two singers. “This year has been a femininomenon (❀ˆᴗˆ)(•́ᴗ•̀✿) thank u to my friends for everything,” she wrote as her Instagram caption.

September 2023

After Olivia’s GUTS Tour was announced, Chappell revealed that she’d be heading on the road with “driver’s license” singer once again!

November 2023

Chappell spoke about opening for Liv during an interview with Triple J.

“I’m so grateful that she even asked me. I was like, ‘Oh my God…I’ve only played my first headline show last May, and to go from like, 200 people to 20,000 in less than two years is very intense and fast.”

She added, “But I’m so excited because I opened for her one time in San Francisco last May as well, and it was 9,000 [people]. It was a lot less, but the energy was so electric because a lot of her fans are younger than my fans.”

December 2023

Chappell spoke about an instance where she turned to Liv for advice on grappling with fame during an interview with The Independent.

“I was just really struggling…with the bullying online,” she recalled. “I was going to reach out to Phoebe Bridgers and see what she was doing and I asked Olivia if she had talked to Billie [Eilish] or anything. People who are in similar circumstances.”

As for her “pretty sad” advice? “She was just like, ‘No one has it figured out. No one has the answer. It’s different for every person.’ I do think it was really helpful for me to hear that no matter who you are or how big you are or how small you are, you feel the same.”

January 2024

Chappell revealed she did the background vocals for Olivia’s songs “Lacy” and Bad Idea Right?” and “Obsessed.”

April 2024

On her last night on the GUTS Tour, Chappell surprised Olivia during her fan interaction portion of the show — where the two shared a cute kiss on the cheek.

August 2024

Chappell was a surprise guest during one of Liv’s shows on her GUTS Tour in Los Angeles, and they sang “HOT TO GO!” together.

