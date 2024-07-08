We’re totally grateful for Joshua Bassett — thanks to him, we were able to get some of the best breakup pop songs in recent history. After a rumored love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter in 2021, the pop girly singers did what they do best — write songs all about it (allegedly).

We’re taking a look back to when this rumored rift first started, and to truly understand it, we need to go to 2020. At the time, fans thought that the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars were in a secret relationship, which isn’t too surprising since they played boyfriend and girlfriend in the hit Disney series.

Olivia spilled about her relationship with Joshua to the LA Times saying, “I love him so much. He’s my best friend, so that really made the acting authentic and really truthful. It was like I wasn’t acting.”

However, things quickly turned ~sour~ that same year … Reports began to spread that the two songbirds had called it quits.

Breakups aren’t too surprising, but that wasn’t what initially caught fans attention to the split. In July 2020, Joshua and Sabrina were spotted hanging out together, which sparked dating (and potential overlap dating) rumors. The following month, they were photographed grabbing lunch while laughing together, which further fueled the speculation.

However, it wasn’t until Halloween when the rumors started to feel a little too real. At the time, Joshua shared a series of TikTok videos dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl with Sabrina.

All was quiet on the relationship front up until January 2021 — the day that Olivia released her hit song “Drivers License.”

Many fans began to theorize that the track was about her rumored love triangle with Josh and Sabrina, pointing to lyrics like : “You’re probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Following the release of her song, Josh released a track called “Lie Lie Lie,” which many listeners thought was about Olivia. However, he revealed to his Instagram followers that the song was written “after [he] found out a friend had been lying about [him] behind [his] back for a long time.”

