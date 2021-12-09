“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” Olivia said in a press release.

Inspired by her relatable tunes, this epic announcement came days after Olivia took to social media and announced her first-ever headlining tour: The SOUR Tour. The “Traitor” musician shared that she’s “finally” hitting the road alongside “angles” Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. The multiple-city tour kicks off in San Fransisco in April 2022 and runs through July 2022, ending in London.

While fans may know Olivia from her role as Nini on the Disney+ series HSMTMTS, she made a name for herself in the music industry this past January with the release of her debut single “Drivers License.”

“It was surprising to see who was genuinely supportive of me and who wasn’t,” the singer-songwriter told Vogue Singapore in September following her whirlwind rise to fame. “Sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different. That was an interesting thing to learn. I’m figuring it all out.”

Olivia noted that she’s taking fame “one step at a time.”