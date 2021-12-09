It may be brutal out here, but not when your phone case is inspired by Olivia Rodrigo. Thanks to Casetify, fans will be able to attend the SOUR Tour in style with this epic collaboration.
Called the Hardened Hearts Collection, which officially launches on Wednesday, December 15, includes five phone case designs and an edgy metal phone strap that appeals to any Olivia listener — no matter what age. Ranging in price from $45 — $75, each phone case in the collection is inspired by the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s debut album, SOUR, which was released in May of this year. Of course, the cases are compatible with tons of different phone models, and they’re all purple-themed with Olivia’s signature butterfly logo. Not to mention, each case is part of Casetify’s sustainable phone case line.
“It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” Olivia said in a press release.
Inspired by her relatable tunes, this epic announcement came days after Olivia took to social media and announced her first-ever headlining tour: The SOUR Tour. The “Traitor” musician shared that she’s “finally” hitting the road alongside “angles” Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen. The multiple-city tour kicks off in San Fransisco in April 2022 and runs through July 2022, ending in London.
While fans may know Olivia from her role as Nini on the Disney+ series HSMTMTS, she made a name for herself in the music industry this past January with the release of her debut single “Drivers License.”
“It was surprising to see who was genuinely supportive of me and who wasn’t,” the singer-songwriter told Vogue Singapore in September following her whirlwind rise to fame. “Sometimes when you have a lot of success really quickly, it can scare people and make people feel different. That was an interesting thing to learn. I’m figuring it all out.”
Olivia noted that she’s taking fame “one step at a time.”
“It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life,” she explained. “The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”
Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Olivia Rodrigo’s collaboration.
Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.