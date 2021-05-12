Best friends forever! Olivia Rodrigo met her “idol” and “biggest songwriting inspiration” Taylor Swift when they both attended the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, May 11.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star uploaded a photo of herself with the Lover songstress at the awards show, alongside a series of emojis making the “puppy dog face.” The snap comes months after Olivia gushed over Taylor in various interviews following the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The Disney Channel alum shared how much the blonde beauty inspires her to make music.

After Olivia released “Drivers License,” the pair struck up a social media friendship of sorts. After the single peaked on the U.S. iTunes Charts alongside one of Taylor’s songs, the “Love Story” singer commented on Olivia’s Instagram post, writing, “I say that’s my baby and I’m so proud.”

As her career continued to grow, Olivia had more personal interactions with Taylor. While talking with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” in March, the Disney+ star shared that Taylor had sent her a handwritten letter and gift.

“She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world,” Olivia gushed, sharing some of what Taylor wrote her. “She was like, ‘I think we make our own luck and I think when you’re kind to people and do what’s right, it always comes back to you in the best ways.'”

In a separate interview, the Bizaardvark alum explained how Taylor has inspired her music over the years.

“I totally grew up seeing myself in her. I think it’s no small feat that she has had this insane career stretching 15 years, and she’s managed to keep her sanity and her tenderness and her kindness throughout all of it,” Olivia told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in April. “She’s obviously such a personal songwriter. And I think I am a really personal songwriter too. I draw a lot of inspiration from my personal life … Literally every album she’s made is a classic album that I feel people are going to listen to for a hundred years. She’s just immortal.”

Prior to their photo at the BRIT Awards, Olivia and Taylor had never met. So, when they finally got face-to-face, fans freaked out! But Olivia’s loyal followers weren’t the only ones super happy for her — the singer’s famous friends were too. Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood reacted to Olivia and Taylor meeting for the first time.

