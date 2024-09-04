They’re so in lo-lo-love!

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t afraid to show off boyfriend Louis Partridge! The 21-year-old Grammy winner captured a heartfelt moment at the Venice International Film Festival, where she filmed Louis receiving a standing ovation for his role in the film Disclaimer. She adorably shared the clip on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 3.

“Disclaimer comes out October 11th!!!!” wrote the “good 4 u” singer in her post. “The show and @louispartridge are absolutely outstanding!!!! Go watch go watch!!!!”

In the video, Louis can be seen briefly standing up as the audience, including Olivia, applauded his performance. After sitting back down, the Argylle actor turned to smile at Olivia, making the moment even more special.

Watch the clip below:

Olivia’s video of Louis Partridge’s standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, via Instagram story 💜 pic.twitter.com/O6oKwXgpDT — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) September 3, 2024

Just before Olivia’s Instagram Story, another video of the couple surfaced on social media, capturing their first public appearance together at the film festival. Fans were thrilled by the sight of the duo, drawing comparisons to Twilight‘s Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

For their Venice debut, Louis and Olivia coordinated in sleek black outfits. Olivia dazzled in a sophisticated black dress, while Louis opted for a classic black suit. They later attended another event at the festival, with Olivia switching to a chic black mini dress and Louis sporting a pale pink collared shirt with black pants.

Rumors about their relationship first emerged in late 2023, with the couple spotted together several times in New York City. Since then, they have remained closely connected while keeping their romance relatively private. Olivia has yet to discuss their relationship in interviews.

Louis dished on his relationship with the pop star during an interview from March 2024 with Vogue UK! The outlet asked him about his romance with Olivia — and the actor gave quite a candid response.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

