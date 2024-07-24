We’re so “obsessed” with Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae‘s friendship. The two pop star princesses are so supportive of one another, but when did they become friends, exactly?

Keep reading for Olivia and Tate’s complete friendship timeline.

Tate and Olivia’s friendship has been making headlines since 2023, when Tate appeared in Olivia’s “bad idea, right?” music video alongside their mutual friends Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

“<333 the gals,” Tate captioned a behind-the-scenes selfie of her girl squad in August 2023 while filming the music video.

“I adore her,” Tate said of Olivia during an interview with Sirius XM. “I think she’s so talented and so beautiful. All those girls [in the music video] I admire a lot, and I think I would take qualities from every single one of them. And I feel like that’s what you do when you have really cool girls around you, is just be like, ‘Oh my god, your fashion and the way you speak and the way you walk and the way you…’ I think we just take from each other and inspire each other.”

She added, “They’re all the best. I feel very grateful to be around people like that.”

In an interview with People from October 2023, Olivia spoke about her GUTS World Tour, where she said she’s taking notes from Tate and Indie music icon, Lorde, when preparing for her upcoming concerts.

“I went to my friend Tate McRae’s show last night, and it was so much fun. She’s such an incredible dancer [and] incredible singer/songwriter. It got me very excited to start playing my songs for crowds.”

The two have since been spotted on several cutie outings together, and often comment on one another’s social media posts. We’re obssed with this pop star duo!

“We’re just friends who like to sing,” Tate told Us Weekly in July 2024. “We’re all supporting each other and want to go to each other’s concerts and want to listen to each other’s music.”

“There’s not much beef outside of that. I think people try to make up things that are never true and we just think it’s hilarious,” she added.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Tate and Olivia’s complete friendship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.