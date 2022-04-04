It’s not brutal out here anymore for Olivia Rodrigo — the songstress just won her first-ever Grammy! On Sunday, April 3, the singer took the stage to accept the award for Best New Artist. She also took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” Olivia told the crowd when she took the stage to accept her award. She went on to thank her songwriting partner Dan Nigro, whom she collaborated with on all of her music thus far.

Her monumental win comes nearly a year after Olivia released her debut album SOUR in May 2021. The record included her debut single, “Drivers License,” along with other songs like, “Traitor” and “Good 4 U,” among others.

“My first album, SOUR, is out everywhere now. Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared via Instagram following the record’s release. “Whatever happens with the album, I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people. And I’m so lucky songwriting and music exists. I hope you guys enjoy the 34 minutes and 46 seconds of me spilling my guts out that is called SOUR. Thank you for helping me turn all my unhappy feelings into one of the best moments of my life.”

The album became an immediate success, giving life to her first-ever tour and even a documentary about the making of the record. But, going forward, Olivia has plans for more music.

“It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received,” the singer-songwriter explained to Billboard in February. “I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change. Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else.”

Whatever comes next, she told Clash Music in November 2021 that it will “probably going to be a lot happier than the record I just made.” She added, “My tastes are always changing, and I think that will be reflected in the next album.”

Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Olivia Rodrigo celebrating her win at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

