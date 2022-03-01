Releasing a hit song has its perks! Olivia Rodrigo has formed a fandom with millions of supporters since releasing her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021 — some of which include major stars.

Vanessa Hudgens, for one, shared her love for the songstress while attending the SAG Awards in February 2022. The former Disney Channel starlet referenced Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series role as Nini before praising the singer-songwriter.

“It’s so wild. I literally saw an Instagram post the other day that said Gabriella Montez and it was not me and I was like, ‘I’m sorry?’” Vanessa joked while talking with E! News on the red carpet. “She’s incredible and I am such a fan of hers. I love her music and it’s amazing seeing it continue to live on.”

During the first season of HSMTMTS, Olivia’s Nini nabbed the role of Gabriella in the East High production of High School Musical. After showing off her singing skills in the Disney+ series, the California native started releasing her own music.

“I’m taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health, though,” Olivia said of her sudden rise to fame during a September 2021 interview with Vogue Singapore. “I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority. It’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life. The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”

Following the release of “Drivers License,” so many celebs shared their love for Olivia on social media. Niall Horan called the tune “beautifully written,” while Kim Kardashian said she listened to it “all the time.” Once her debut album, SOUR, was released in May 2021, more stars spoke out about Olivia’s lyrical genius.

“I love ‘1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back.’ It makes me wanna cry every time,” Millie Bobby Brown told Seventeen in January 2022, referring to her favorite Olivia song. “I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

