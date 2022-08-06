Olivia Rodrigo is quite the social butterfly! The “good 4 u” singer is friends with so many famous celebrities, from Selena Gomez to Addison Rae! Keep reading to discover all of Olivia’s besties.

One of Olivia’s best friends is singer Conan Grey, who is most well-known for his song “Heather.” The two stars often post one another on each other’s Instagrams and even perform with one another on stage! “We’re just pals and I think he’s so brilliant,” Olivia told Captial FM of her friendship with Gray.

Conan shared similar sentiments during an interview on Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, saying, “She’s just the best. I love her so much. We have tons of fun together. She reminds me a lot of my little sister. We very much are siblings in every single way I could think of.”

Another bestie of Olivia’s is her roommate, Iris Apatow, who is the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann and the sister of Euphoria star Maude Apatow. The entire Apatow family is actually super close to Olivia and attend a bunch of Olivia’s concerts as a family! In an interview with Vice in early 2021, Olivia said, “I think [Iris and I] are Carrie and Samantha from Sex and the City. We are dramatic, fiercely loyal, and we both love going to brunch.” Cute!

Olivia shared her love for her best friend in an Instagram post for Iris’ birthday in October 2021. She wrote: “Happy birthday bestie. there is just no one as good as u.”

Along with Iris and Conan, Olivia is also super close to her Bizaardvark costar Madison Hu. In fact, on a Livestream promoting her debut single “driver’s license,” Olivia even admitted that Madison is her “best friend in the whole world” and referred to her as her “soul mate.”

In that same Livestream, the SOUR singer even mentioned that her Bizaardvark costar was one of the first people she went to after her breakup, which caused her to write “driver’s license.” The lyric where she sings, “And all my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you,” was actually inspired by Madison!

Those aren’t all of Olivia’s besties, either! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of Olivia’s famous friends (there’s a lot).

