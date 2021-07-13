Meet Omega X, the K-pop group you should be listening to! The 11-member band made their official debut with the mini-album Vamos, which was released on June 30. Now, members Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan are chatting with J-14 exclusively about their music, favorite songs and more.

The singers even opened up about feeling “honored” that they’ve been compared to some major names in K-pop. “The main difference would be they were formed through K-pop survival shows, and we were formed specifically for redebut,” Junghoon explained. Taedong added, “We’ve separately been in K-pop groups before, which makes us experienced rookies.”

Omega X also said they’re looking forward to interacting with fans, who will be able to see how much they’ve “gotten better.”

Be sure to watch the video above for our full interview with Omega X and check out their mini-album Vamos, out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.