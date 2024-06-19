Ever since they announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus in 2015, fans of One Direction have been patiently waiting for the band to return.

The group (which consisted of Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik) was put together by Simon Cowell on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. On July 23, 2020, the boys celebrated their 10-year anniversary with the launch of an “immersive and interactive” website.

According to a press release, the site took the “form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.” There was also a new video that highlighted the band’s career from the start to releasing “History.”

A few months after the epic 1D milestone, Liam said he’s hoping for more One Direction coming soon. “I think we just need a proper catch up actually,” he said during a December 2020 interview with CapitalFM. “It was nice to catch up for the ten year anniversary. I’m hoping we’ve got a lot more to come from us.”

Months later, in March 2021, Niall reflected on his time in the band and what it was like dealing with fans at the height of 1D’s fame. “I struggled with the idea of, ‘Why won’t you just let us out?'” the singer recalled on People, Just People. “But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan and now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, ‘You’re our age. Just let us out.'”

Despite their busy schedules, the boys are still close. In fact, in June 2021 during an Instagram Live, Liam revealed that he and Harry had a “lovely” phone conversation. “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great,” the singer said, noting that he’d love for all the boys “to get in a room at some point.” We’d love that too!

Since they decided to go their separate ways, there’s not a day that’s gone by that fans haven’t longed for them to make a comeback, so this brand new website is seriously a dream come true! In honor of the exciting announcement, J-14 went ahead and rounded up everything the boys have ever said about the possibility of them reuniting over the years, so get excited, people! Scroll through our gallery to see what each member of One Direction has said about the band’s comeback.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.