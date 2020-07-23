Prepare to get emotional, you guys, because it has officially been 10 years since One Direction was formed! And in honor of the anniversary, we decided it’s time we take a walk down memory lane and relive their best songs of all time. Yep, you might want to get some tissues, you guys, because listening to all of the old tracks is making us pretty emotional, TBH.

For those who forgot, the group (which consisted of Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik) was put together by Simon Cowell on July 23, 2010, after they all auditioned on The X Factor as solo artists. And ever since they announced their indefinite hiatus in 2015, the guys have continuously promised that they will indeed get back together one day.

We went ahead and made our dream setlist for when the guys do decide to reunite and hit the road again one day. Classics like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Little Things” and “Best Song Ever” are obviously a must. But they also have to sing some of their slower, less popular songs, like “More Than This,” “18” and “Moments.” Of course, the setlist has to include songs from their fifth album, Made In The A.M., which they never got around to touring, so we added bops like “What A Feeling,” “A.M.” and “History” to the list.

Scroll through our gallery to listen to all the throwback bops that One Direction has to sing on their reunion tour.

