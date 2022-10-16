Bayview High may be home to the Bayview Four in One of Us Is Lying, but the Peacock stars aren’t actually teenagers anymore.

Based on the book series of the same name by Karen M. McManus, the show premiered via the streaming service in October 2021 and early the following year, it was announced that stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Melissa Collazo (Maeve) and Jessica McLeod (Janae) would be retuning for a second season.

“I hope [fans] enjoy everything, to be honest,” Marianly told J-14 exclusively in October 2021 of the show. “I can say that my favorite thing is the chemistry between the actors. Whenever I get a chance to be behind the monitors and see their work, I’m always astounded.”

Ahead of the show’s first season, Cooper hoped that fans would be “surprised by a lot of things” in the series. “Ultimately, we see the characters go through such a journey of finding themselves and who they are and that’s pure,” he told J-14. “Standing up for what’s right and knowing your true self.”

The first season came to an end with a major twist, and the second season is set to start with the Bayview Four under scrutiny from their peers, once again, as they walk the halls of their high school. Throughout their journey of bringing the book from the page to the screen, the actors relied a lot on the novel.

“I made sure to read the book a few times before we started filming the show, so that I would be very familiar with the storyline and who Cooper is,” Chibuikem told J-14. Marianly added, “I tried my best to keep the essence of Bronwyn that is so palpable in the book. The thoughts of a character are so helpful to me when diving into their world, so having that in the novel is a gift.”

It’s safe to say they succeeded as fans are obsessed with the book series and the show. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the real ages and birthdays of the One of Us Is Lying stars.

