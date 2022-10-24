The Bayview Four are back with another mystery and a lot went down during One of Us Is Lying season 2. The fan-favorite Peacock series returned in October 2022 with more twists and turns. Plus, some major questions were answered!

“There’s the fact that they are no longer running from something that they’re accused of,” Chibuikem Uche, who plays Cooper, told E! News ahead of the premiere. “They know they have a literal role in someone’s actual death.”

Keep reading for spoilers.

How Did Season 1 End?

After fans were introduced to Cooper, Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada) and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) as their classmate Simon (Mark McKenna) was killed in detention, it was revealed that Addy’s ex-boyfriend Jake (Barrett Carnahan) was the one who killed him. After confronting, and subsequently attacking Addy in the season finale, Jake was killed by one of the Bayview High students. The episode ended with a major cliffhanger as all the characters receive a text from “Simon” telling them to keep their secrets close.

Who Killed Jake?

It is revealed that Addy is the one who killed her ex.

“We are ready to see Addy really start to embrace life and really have Jake in the rearview mirror and to see who she is now that she’s found how strong and brave and capable she is,” showrunner Erica Saleh told TV Line. “It’s going to be really fun to explore Addy in, hopefully, a less dark moment for her character.”

What Happened in the Season 2 Finale?

After being tormented by the mysterious “Simon Says” all season, it’s revealed that new character Fiona (Doralynn Mui) had met Jake in rehab. So, she assumed the identity of Simon Says. After the newly dubbed Murder Club (the Bayview Four added two new members to their crew) attempt to stop Fiona, she sets fire to Janae’s (Jessica McLeod) boat. However, she gets stopped by the police and put in jail.

While in jail, Fiona speaks with Jake’s brother, Cole (Joe Witkowski). She revealed that she knows a major secret Jake was keeping before suddenly meeting her untimely death.

It seems like all is well, but in a flash forward scene that takes place on graduation day, there’s seemingly another crime scene at the high school alluding that something happened to Bronwyn.

Will There be a ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Season 3?

The show has yet to be renewed for a third season. However, there are still so many questions to be answered. But is Bronwyn actually the victim?

“I mean, who knows, to be honest,” actress Marianly told TV Line. “From an audience standpoint, I’m still kind of coming up with theories in my head about what could’ve happened. But my instinct says she is a victim.”

