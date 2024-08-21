One Piece is setting sail for season 2, and there’s so many more characters to explore! The Netflix show based on the beloved anime is officially filming its highly anticipated second season, and will feature actors portraying some of the show’s most iconic characters.

Keep reading for a complete guide to all of the new characters in One Piece season 2.

ICYMI, One Piece follows Monkey D. Tuffy, a flexible young boy who sets out to become the “King of The Pirates” by assembling his Straw Hat crew in order to find the legendary One Piece treasure. Netflix confirmed in September 2023 that season 2 of One Piece is officially on the way. The exciting announcement came just one month after the show premiered in August 2023.

“I love the manga, I love the anime, and I know you will love the live-action too,” Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Tuffy, told Collider in June 2023. “I am super excited about this project. We put our heart and soul into it, and you know, I hope that you are entertained, but beyond that, I hope that if you see our show, you decide to also go chase your dreams.

Iñaki played Monkey D. Tuffy, with Mackenyu as three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as navigator Nami, Taz Skylar as womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson as slingshot wielder Usopp.

Since the show premiered, fans can’t get over how amazing the casting has been, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, included!

“As a Hollywood production, the action and VFX are great, not to mention the performances by the cast,” Oda said in an Instagram post prior to the show’s premiere. “But above all, I want to call attention to how perfect the Straw Hat cast are. It’s like you’re watching the Straw Hats in real life, which I’d love for you to savor.”

Not only was the Straw Hats casting impeccable, but so have the show’s side characters — which has made fans extremely happy to see what’s in store for season 2.

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover all of the new One Piece characters coming to season 2.

