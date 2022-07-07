Only Murders in the Building is back with season 2 and fans are already asking about season 3! We get it — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short make an iconic trio as murder mystery detectives. So, will the show be returning for another season? Scroll to find out!

Will There Be An Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Hulu has not yet announced Only Murders in the Building season 3. But don’t panic just yet! They announced the second season mid-way through the first, so there’s still time because we’re only a few episodes deep with season 2 right now.

Selena seemed to tease she would be back for a season 3 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022 when she spoke about balancing her work life schedule. “I finished season two, I did my cooking show, and now I’m gonna be in the studio until season three. So basically we’re going to be just working on new music. Like I said, I couldn’t do one or the other. I actually love both,” the Disney Channel alum said.

Similarly, in a TikTok posted when they wrapped season two, Selena toasts “to a great season two,” which Martin echoes. Steve then replies, “To a great season three … well … next year!”

Well, there you have it. If Selena and Steve say season 3 is coming, then it’s coming!

What Can We Expect For Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

One word: murder. And for the iconic trio to put on their detective hats once more!

Selena told Variety in December 2021 about the process of mapping out season 2 with series co-creator John Hoffman. John started mapping ideas out for season 2 toward the end of filming the first season, which wrapped with Selena’s character of Mabel leaning over another dead body before being arrested along with Charles (Steve) and Oliver (Martin).

“Another season was casually thrown around but then John started spewing these ideas out and sure enough they have come into fruition,” she explained. “When I was reading it, I was really really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great. They did such a great job creating another story.”

We can’t wait to see the next story our favorite murder detectives have in store for season 3!

