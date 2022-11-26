Can you believe it’s nearly been not 10, but 20 years since The Haunted Mansion was released in theatres?! The Disney movie, which was released on November 23, 2003, follows the Evers family who unknowingly step into a haunted mansion full of ghosts, mystery and murder. Keep reading to uncover what the cast of The Haunted Mansion is up to now!

In the film, Eddie Murphy plays real-estate agent Jim Evers, Marsha Thomason plays his wife Sara and Ariel Alexandria Davis and Marc John Jefferies play their kids, Megan and Michael Evers, respectively. Joining them in the cast is Nathaniel Parker as Master Gracey, Terence Stamp as the butler Ramsey, Wallace Shawn and Dina Spybey as ghosts Ezra and Emma and Jennifer Tilly as fortune readerMadame Leota.

Fun fact: the movie is actually inspired by the Disneyland attraction of the same name, which opened back on August 9, 1969, and is still open to this day. The popular attraction has stayed largely unchanged.

Additionally, there is a Disney reboot in the works of The Haunted Mansion (because of course there is), which is set to release on August 11, 2023. Directed by Justin Simien, the reboot’s cast might go down in history, as some of the biggest names in Hollywood are attached to the project. No, seriously — the 2023 film will star Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson, Hasan Minhaj and LaKeith Lee Stanfield.

While the movie is a reboot, the premise is pretty different from the 2003 film. The story will follow a single mom named Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son, who move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans. Why was it so affordable, you ask — because it’s a haunted mansion, of course! Desperate for help with her new ghostly home, Gabbie contacts a priest (Owen Wilson), who enlists the help of a few eccentric characters, such as widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish) and an irritable historian (Danny DeVito) to help exorcise the mansion.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the original cast of 2003’s The Haunted Mansion is up to now.

