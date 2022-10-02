You might not believe this, but Mighty Ducks premiered in theatres in 1992. Yep, that’s right — the underdog hockey team coached by attorney Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) won finals 30 years ago! Keep reading to uncover what the original cast is up to now.

The 1992 film spawned many projects: a trilogy released in the 1990s by Walt Disney Pictures, an animated television series, a live-action sequel television series, and a real-world National Hockey League hockey team. Yep, you heard us right! The NHL team was founded in 1993 by the Walt Disney Company as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. However, in 2005, Disney sold the franchise to Henry and Susan Samueli, who changed the name of the team to the Anaheim Ducks.

The original movie starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay, Garette Ratliff Henson as Guy Germaine, Joshua Jackson as Charlie Conway, Marguerite Moreau as Connie “the Velvet Hammer” Moreau, Elden Henson as Fulton Reed, Matt Doherty as Lester Averman and Shaun Weiss as Greg Goldberg.

The movie revolves around a struggling peewee hockey team called the Mighty Ducks in Twin Cities, Minneapolis. After being sentenced to community service for drunk driving, hotshot lawyer Gordon Bombay must coach the team while being haunted by memories of his childhood, when he was the star player in his champion hockey team and lost the winning goal in a shootout, losing the game, and the approval of his coach.

Most recently, Disney+ released season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers which had Emilio reprise his role as Coach Bombay and starred Gilmore Girls actress Laura Graham and Brady Noon. Season 2 of the series premiered on September 28, 2022. However, Emilio didn’t return for season 1, instead actor Josh Duhamel took over the role as the Mighty Ducks coach.

Emilio released a statement following his departure. “My exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences – any other narrative is false. To the fans of the franchise – I am as disappointed as you are. To my “Ducks” cast and crew – have a wonderful Season 2 on the show and please know that I will miss you all,” he wrote.

“It was an honor and a thrill to be able to return as the iconic and beloved character, Gordon Bombay, a character which has been a celebrated benchmark in my 40 year career. And I thank the studio and the producers for creating an opportunity to allow me to visit him again.”

