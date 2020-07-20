Just days after Orlando Bloom revealed that his and Katy Perry‘s dog, Mighty, had gone missing, the actor has opened up about how he’s been handling the situation.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 19, the Pirates of the Caribbean star admitted he felt “broken” and “powerless”

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” he wrote. “I feel powerless… Maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣”

“Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised,” Orlando continued. “Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father and partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend.’ I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.”

For those who missed it, the 43-year-old first revealed that the poodle disappeared on July 15, 2020.

“Mighty is missing in Montecito, CA. He is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward,” he shared at the time, in a now-deleted post. “Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

We really hope they find the pup soon!

