Actor Orlando Bloom has finally opened up about pregnant fiancée Katy Perry, and what he had to say was, literally, so sweet! Yep, during a recent interview with the Associated Press, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum said he’s inspired by how she’s been handling herself.

“Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn’t know [she’s pregnant],” the 43-year-old said. “She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. But it’s been really impressive. There’s no complaining. She’s just all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It’s just business as usual.”

As fans know, his praise came just a few weeks after the “Firework” singer revealed the struggles of expecting a baby during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“I cry. I have put myself in my car outside my house and locked the doors,” the singer admitted during an interview with Capital Breakfast. “I think about cravings, but I think ‘Do I want to risk my life getting those cravings?’”

For those who missed it, Katy and Orlando first announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together back in March. The American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020. The video ended with Katy caressing her belly in a white dress before turning to the side to show off her growing baby bump. Then, on April 4, 2020, the brunette beauty revealed that they were expecting a baby girl!

She’s even taken to Instagram and showed off her first sonogram photo with her fans. But everyone could not stop laughing when they noticed that the unborn baby was coincidentally giving the camera the middle finger! LOL. It looks like Katy’s child is already rebelling — from the womb!

