Hollywood’s most prestigious night is finally here! After a year full of virtual award shows, the 2021 Oscars took things to the next level with an in-person ceremony, and the celebrities brought their best looks.

Zendaya, for one, slayed the red carpet in a yellow cutout gown by Valentino. As one of the best dressed stars in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that she totally brought her A-game. After her award-winning performances in both Euphoria and the Netflix movie Malcolm & Marie, the former Disney Channel star was invited to take the stage and present during film’s biggest night.

Of course, Academy Award nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Amanda Seyfried and H.E.R. also made appearances on the star-studded red carpet. Leslie — who fans may know from his role in Hamilton — opted for a gold suit, while the Mean Girls alum went for a red Armani gown and H.E.R. wore a stunning purple Dundas jumpsuit.

A month prior to the awards — which are typically held earlier in the year, but pushed back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Oscars producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins detailed their vision for an “an intimate, in-person” Oscars this year.

“Of course, your first thought is CAN THAT BE DONE SAFELY? The answer is YES, IT CAN. We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with PCR testing capability,” the producers wrote in a letter, per The Hollywood Reporter. “There will be specific instructions for those of you traveling in from outside of Los Angeles, and other instructions for those of you who are already based in Los Angeles. This will all come directly to you from the Academy to ensure you have a safe, carefree evening (a glimpse of the future?).”

Differing from the other ceremonies award show fans have become accustomed to during this unprecedented time, there was no virtual component at the Oscars. Just nominees, including Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan and more, arriving in style!

