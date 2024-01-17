We know why you’re here, and it’s OK to admit that you have a problem. We too, have fallen victim to falling in love with characters that don’t exist — especially those that have wings (we’re blaming you, Sarah J. Maas). So, instead of helping you get rid of said problem, we’ve decided to make it worse. Keep reading for some of our favorite BookTok boyfriends.

We’re going to start with a recent literary boyfriend that currently has BookTok in a chokehold: Xaden (Xaddy) Riorson himself, from Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros. Since the romantasy novel dropped in May 2023, fans have collectively lost their minds over this elite dragon rider with a mysterious past — because, who wouldn’t?

The character has everything we love in a BookTok hottie: dark hair, a traumatic past, an enemies-to-lovers arc and an unexpected soft spot for the main female protagonist, Violet Sorrengail. On top of that, Fourth Wing‘s sequel, Iron Flame, was released in November 2023 — and with it, came some more scenes that we still like to reread and sigh over.

Since the first two books of the Empyreans were both released in 2023, fans were hopeful that they wouldn’t have to wait long for the third — as it’s set to be a five-book series. However, the author sadly revealed that that won’t be the case this time around.

“We haven’t announced yet,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023 of the third book’s release date. “I will tell you that the speed at which I wrote Fourth Wing, in between I wrote In the Likely Event, and then I wrote Iron Flame happened so quickly in the middle of touring, in the middle of everything, that it was really hard on my body.”

For those who don’t know, the fantasy author has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a condition in which she shares with her Fourth Wing heroine.

“I’m respecting my limitations and taking [things] a bit slower so that I can be healthy through all of it,” she revealed. “So it’s going to be a little bit slower. But I have a release date, I just can’t tell you yet.”

Xaden isn’t the only Xaddy on this list, either. Click through our gallery to uncover our favorite BookTok boyfriends that you should fall in love with next.

If you want to add to this list, drop your BookTok boyfriend recommendations in the comments!

