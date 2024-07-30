Some may be watching the 2024 Paris Olympics for the sporting events, but we’re tuned in with all the fun ads and campaigns that brands are coming up with! This year, creativity is at an all time high when it comes with collaborating alongside one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

From Fenty to Chammberlain Coffee, keep reading to find out which brands totally nailed the theme.

Every four years, the Summer Olympic Games come with their best marketing campaigns that influence us consumers to purchase their products — and this go-around isn’t any different!

This year, we’re seeing new brands emerge into the world of sports which may come as a surprise. For example, Fenty Beauty is the premium partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Rihanna announced the collaboration on her Instagram saying, “tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!!”

In the photo, the singer is walking and holding hands with a pink Fenty lipgloss under the Eiffel Tower — iconic to say the least.

Volunteers who are awarding medals to athletes will receive makeup kits so that they can create a “designated look” using her products, according to Elle.

Included in the kit is the Eaze Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and the Invisimatte Instant Setting and Blotting Powder.

Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity sponsoring the sporting event! Kim Kardashian‘s brand Skims offered a gifting suite that treated Olympian and Paralympian athletes to the full collection of the Team USA capsule. This included loungewear, swimwear, underpinnings and sleepwear decked out in American flags, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Skims also teamed up with athletes competing to shoot the latest collection. Field sprinter Gabby Thomas is one of the Olympic stars that were featured in the campaign.

“Skims is a dream partner for me and to represent the brand alongside Team USA is such an honor,” she explained in a statement. “I wear a lot of loungewear when I’m not competing or training but also love experimenting with fashion, so I never want to compromise on style, and SKIMS is the perfect balance of style and comfort.”

There’s so many more collaborations to uncover, so keep scrolling!

