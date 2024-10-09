The cast of Outer Banks did not come to play at the season 4 premiere! The red carpet event, which took place in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 8., had all the pogues and kooks alike decked out! From Madelyn Cline to Chase Stokes, keep reading to see photos from the premiere:

First, we have to begin with Madelyn, or Sarah Cameron, herself. The 26-year-old actress went with a tight-fitting white gown, with a slit that exposed her right leg. Wearing her hair down and pushed back, Madelyn’s makeup was impeccable as always. She could seriously wear a paper bag and make it look good.

As for the actor behind John B, Chase went with a casual all-black fit, which he wore with an unbuttoned short sleeve tan top.

ICYMI, season 4 is being released in two parts — part 1 dropping on Netflix on Oct. 10, with part 2 set to drop on Nov. 7.

The upcoming fourth season has our fav pogues back together for another treasure hunt, naturally. Along with Chase and Madelyn’s characters, the upcoming season has JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) returning for what might be their most exciting adventure yet.

Speaking with People Magazine in March 2024, Chase teased that the characters will be dealing with a lot of self-doubt amid all they’ve faced the past few seasons. He also revealed that John B and Sarah will also be grappling with the trauma and grief of losing both of their fathers.

“Anytime you experience loss, it hits in spaces and in places that you don’t anticipate,” he told the outlet. “Being in the situation that John B and Sarah are in, it really will force them to evaluate everything. Where they are, what their purpose is, what their intentions are, and what was the actual value of it? Was it worth it, in hindsight? If they could go back and change things, would they? Or do they feel OK with it?”

