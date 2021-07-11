Fans may ship John B and Sarah Cameron, but they’re also interested in whom the Outer Banks stars are dating in real life.

After the Netflix show rose to fame in April 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, viewers were obsessed with finding out if stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline took their relationship off screen and into real life. At the time, the couple kept things under wraps, but eventually spilled the tea to their followers.

“It was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Chase told Us Weekly in February 2021 about how their relationship blossomed. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

Things got real for the duo when, after they just started dating, they were forced to spend lockdown together. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck,’” Chase told Us Weekly during a separate interview in July 2020.

But after spending months together, the duo headed back to set to work on Outer Banks season 2 — which also stars Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North and Drew Starkey, among others. From the sound of it, acting alongside each other as a couple might have even made their relationship grow stronger.

“It’s been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader,” Chase told People in March 2021. “The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work.”

Both Chase and Madelyn even showed fans how much they love each other when accepting the award for Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “I’m kind of panicking,” the actor said during his acceptance speech. His girlfriend replied, “Shut up,” before pulling him in for a steamy smooch.

They’re not the only cast members from the Netflix show who have taken their relationship public. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the Outer Banks cast’s love lives and dating histories!

