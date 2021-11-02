When Outer Banks premiered via Netflix in April 2020, viewers were quick to fall in love with the onscreen romance between Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline. Then, they took their relationship from the show to real life, and fans were obsessed.

For over a year, the pair were constantly posting the sweetest PDA-filled pictures on social media and even locked lips on stage when accepting an MTV Movie and TV Award in May 2021. Months later, eagle-eyed fans started to speculate that the Outer Banks stars had called it quits after they hadn’t posted together in a while. Us Weekly later confirmed that Chase and Madelyn had officially broken up.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” a source told the publication in November 2021, noting that long-distance was a factor in their split.

Prior to the breakup news, fans of the actors wondered if the Knives Out 2 actress had moved on after TMZ published a video of her dancing with Ross Butler during Milan Fashion Week in September 2021. Madelyn and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star were also seen attending the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show during the same trip. Nearly a month after rumors started swirling, Ross set the record straight about his connection to Madelyn.

“I dance with a lot of people,” the 13 Reasons Why alum told TMZ in October 2021, noting that he and Madelyn were “just friends.”

Chase, for his part, celebrated Halloween 2021 alongside Joey King and friends amid the breakup news. He and Madelyn took their relationship public in June 2020, two months after they started dating. When Outer Banks season 2 premiered in July 2021, the former flames opened up about not letting their real-life relationship get in the way of their work.

“Madelyn and I are very transparent about our relationship, and we keep our personal stuff at home,” the Uglies star told Fashion Week Daily in August 2021. “Obviously, we spent a lot of time together, so there’s definitely some that leaks through! And that’s totally fine. But it’s fun to create characters that are not ourselves, and then make different decisions than what we would probably normally make. So it’s fun; it’s a lot of fun to sort of dive into a different world.”

So, what led to Chase and Madelyn ultimately going their separate ways? Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of what went wrong.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.