Love is in the air for Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney! The Outer Banks star met her now-girlfriend on TikTok, and the rest is history.

After seeing the UNC Charlotte basketball player on the video-sharing app, the actress found her on Instagram and they started messaging. “I was staying in a hotel in Charleston and was like, ‘Just come hang out. We can chat, chill.’ Everything’s closed so it’s not like we can go out anywhere,” Madison told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 about the first time they met in person.

Since then, it’s been total relationship bliss for the pair. They’re constantly packing on the PDA in flirty Instagram posts, leaving flirty comments for each other and, of course, making TikTok videos together.

“I had zero hesitation to post on social media about it because I was like, ‘No matter what happens, you will be in my life forever.’ I care about her so much,” Madison also told ET.

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of the Outer Banks star and her athlete other half, especially when it comes to their relationship, scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Madison and Mariah’s romantic love story.

