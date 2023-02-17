Did the Outer Banks cast have to go that hard for the season 3 premiere?! The cast including Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow went all *out* at the red carpet! Keep reading to see photos of their looks.

ICYMI, season 3 of the Netflix series premieres on February 23, 2023 — and we can hardly wait. Hilariously, before the release date was, well, released to the public, Madelyn actually let the date slip during a November 2022 interview with Young Hollywood. The Glass Onion actress exclaimed that they just wrapped season 3 and that it was on its way, before adding the release date of February 23. She second-guesses herself, asking the person beside her, “February 22?” only to realize the release date had not been officially announced. LOL.

Following the official premiere date announcement, she posted an Instagram of the show’s official poster with the caption: “Surprise! Obx3 is on Netflix February 23rd.”

Season 3 of the series is set to follow the Pogues on, you guessed it, another treasure hunt. At the end of season 2, the Pogues were once again running for their lives — and the upcoming season will probably be nothing different, as Madelyn told the TODAY show that the writers just keep “raising the stakes.”

“I want everybody to go along for the ride, because I know everybody watches for the ‘ships.’ The ‘will they, won’t they,’” she teases about Sarah and John B’s romantic future. “So I’m going to leave that there, but it is a journey, and it is a wild one. And it’s not boring. I will say that.”

While she told Entertainment Weekly that the treasure hunt might feel “like it’s never ending,” to some viewers, it’s all due to the Pogues’ determination. “These kids are so determined and they’ve outlasted everyone that they’ve gone up against,” Madelyn explained. “This season, the stakes are higher and the treasure hunt is at an all-time.”

And what did Madelyn have to say about a potential season 4 in the near future?

“We haven’t gotten picked up for a fourth,” she told TODAY. “But I don’t think it’s going to be the last. I think there’s more of the story to be told.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the Outer Banks cast at the red carpet premiere for season 3.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.