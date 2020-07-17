It’s no secret that Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are total goals! Yep, ever since they went public with their relationship, fans have been seriously obsessed with the Outer Banks couple. Now, John B himself has opened up about what it’s been like quarantining with his significant other during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was like an immediate test,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly. “It’s like, ‘Hey, you’re dating. Guess what? Figure it out. You’re stuck.’”

For those who missed it, Chase and Madelyn had fans super shook when they took to social media on June 14, and confirmed their rumored relationship by posting an adorable photo of them enjoying a romantic dinner on the beach.

Chase also told the publication that the couple is still going strong!

“We’ve got really great communication, and the cool part is we’ve started a friendship first, which is awesome to be friends before you dive into a relationship,” he gushed about his girlfriend.

Ugh, we’re seriously obsessed with these two!

As fans know, after going public with their romantic relationship, the couple took to Instagram Live, where Madelyn revealed that it was a total surprise when Chase decided to make their love Instagram official. Before posting the adorable photo online, Chase said that he first consulted with his mom who said, “Really? You know what happens when you do that,” according to a fan recording of his livestream. Then, the 27-year-old said he texted his GF, who replied, “I don’t care.”

“OK, but clarification, I thought he meant posting it at some point in the future. He didn’t clarify what time. He just said, ‘I think this would be a cute post at some point.’ So, I didn’t know!” Madelyn explained to viewers before revealing that Chase texted her, “Oopsie,” after going public with their whirlwind romance. They joked, saying, “Modern romance.”

Since then, the couple has been super active on social media and, thankfully, posting some more seriously adorable snaps together.

