It’s official, the 2007 romantic film P.S. I Love You is finally getting a sequel! Yep, that’s right, the fan-favorite, tearjerking movie starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler is getting a follow-up flick. On Tuesday, February 11, Variety announced that Alcon Entertainment acquired the rights to Postscript, the second novel in author Cecelia Ahern‘s P.S. I Love You Series, meaning that the book would be turned into a feature film.

For those who forgot, the 2007 flick followed the life of married couple Holly and Gerry. After Gerry died suddenly from a brain tumor, Holly started to receive letters from her husband that he arranged to be delivered after he died. Through a journey of self-discovery, Holly starts a new chapter of her life, learns to get over her grief and tries to find love again.

If the sequel stays true to the Postscript book, the film will take place seven years after Gerry’s death and Holly has officially moved on with her life until her sister makes her go back in time and reread her husband’s letters that she left in the past. At this time, no original cast members have been confirmed for the sequel.

This isn’t the only exciting sequel in the works! For those who missed it, there’s officially a live-action sequel to Aladdin in the works at Disney. According to Variety, the producers behind the first flick — Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich — have already signed on for the second. It’s still unknown whether director Guy Ritchie will return for the sequel, but producers are reportedly hoping to bring back Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott!

Previously, when Syfy Wire asked the producer if they were planning on remaking the rest of the films, he revealed that the second movie was already in “early stages.”

Moviegoers definitely have a lot of new films to look forward to!

