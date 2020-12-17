Fans were introduced to Cara Delevingne, the actress, on July 24, 2015 when Paper Towns — based on the book of the same name by John Green — first hit theaters.

Aside from the model, the fan-favorite flick starred Nat Wolff, Halston Sage, Austin Abrams, Justice Smith, Jaz Sinclair, Griffin Freeman and Caitlin Carver. The movie followed the story of a teenager named Q who rekindled his childhood friendship with Margo, a girl who lived across the street, after she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her. Together, Q and Margo pulled an epic prank, which kicked off the rest of the film’s events. After she pranked her ex, Margo rans away leaving a trail of clues, which Q thought was a map to find her. Once he and his friends discovered Margo, Q realized that she never wanted to be found.

Five years after the movie’s premiere, the cast reunited for a Zoom call in September 2020 and teased a possible Paper Towns sequel. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, fans are still hopeful that the cast will return to the big screen. While we wait for the official news of a second film, be sure to scroll through our gallery and check out what the Paper Towns cast has been up to since the movie premiered in 2015.

