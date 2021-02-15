Is there an Alexa & Katie reunion in the works? According to Paris Berelc, nothing is planned just yet, but she’s “hoping” to reunite with her former costars for a possible movie in the future! The actress caught up with J-14 exclusively to chat about her new Netflix series The Crew, but got real about “finally” letting her iconic character go. Be sure to watch the video above, and check out Paris in Netflix’s The Crew, out now.

