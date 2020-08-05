After two years of dating, Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have officially called it quits, Us Weekly confirmed. Yep, the shocking news hit the web just hours after the final episode of the couple’s Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, premiered.

For those who missed it, their show followed the launch of Paris and Gabriel’s band, called The Soundflowers. Throughout the episodes, viewers watched as the artists discussed important topics in their lives, including spirituality, sexuality, music and family. During the last episode, the daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson and her signifiant other opened up about their relationship.

“A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient,” the 22-year-old explained. “[With] the people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. … I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

Gabriel added, “Even if we didn’t work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together.”

Previously, Paris reflected on her relationship with Gabe saying that she was “very lucky” to have him.

“The only home I ever had before was my dad. Now I have Gabe, I’m very lucky,” she gushed during the premiere episode of their Facebook Watch series.

As fans know, the pair first met in April 2018, and started dating shortly after. In June 2020, the same month as their docuseries premiered, the former flames released their debut EP, The Soundflowers.

Previously, Paris was linked to Cara Delevingne in 2018. She also revealed in another episode of Unfiltered that, in the past, she has “dated more women than men.”

At the time Paris added, “The public only knows about three long-term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

