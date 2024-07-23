Paul Wesley gets finer with age! He started off his career in the early 2000s, starred as a steaming hot vampire in Vampire Diaries from 2009-2017 and is now dipping his toes into business!

The actor is still close to his Vampire Diaries cast! He even created his own brand with fellow costar and onscreen brother Ian Somerhalder. The pair told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021 that they were “attached at the hip” in their Vampire Diaries days and noted that they are now in the midst of what they call their “2.0” phase of life. “This is gonna be another decade together,” Ian explained. We love to see it!

And Ian’s not the only cast member Paul continues to hang out with! While answering Google autocomplete questions, Nina Dobrev found people were looking up: “Are Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley still friends?”

“Yes, my friends. I would like to report that the Dubs and I are homies,” she told Wired. “I love his wife. My dog and his dog play like best friends that have known each other forever. And I actually see him a lot. Love that guy.”

Although Paul and Nina are friends now, their relationship certainly didn’t start off that way! In a June 2019 episode of Candice King and Kayla Ewell’s “Directionally Challenged” podcast, the Love Hard actress explained their friendship started off rocky. “Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley, I didn’t like Paul Wesley,” the actress revealed.

“I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ Everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love but … We really just didn’t get along the first five months of shooting.” Tea!

“We ended up getting to a good place and it was fine,” Nina added. “Of everyone, I think I probably see him the most and hang out with him the most. We’re probably the closest. We hang out a lot. We’re really good friends. I love his wife. It’s so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends.”

