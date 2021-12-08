The 2021 People’s Choice Awards were a star-studded event, but a few celebs were noticeably absent from the crowd. Taking place on Tuesday, December 7, the PCAs celebrated the best in movies, TV shows, music, social media and more.

Selena Gomez, for one, took home the award for Comedy TV Star of 2021, which honored her role as Mabel in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. While she wasn’t there to accept her trophy, the actress did surprise PCA viewers with an acceptance speech via video.

“Hi People’s Choice, it’s Selena. I cannot believe that I won,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told fans in her video. “I’m so, so sorry I can’t be there. I’m shooting season two of Only Murders in the Building right now in New York City. I am so honored to get this award. Thank you so much for believing in the show and for enjoying it. I hope you’re having so much fun right now and that you’re just enjoying yourselves and I hope to see you guys soon.”

While Selena didn’t appear at the PCAs, she did speak to Extra on Monday, December 6, and briefly teased season 2 of Only Murders in the Building following the news that Cara Delevingne had joined the cast.

“We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun,” the “Look at Me Now” musician said of her new costar. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

Similarly, Olivia Rodrigo didn’t make an appearance at the awards show despite her five nominations. The SOUR songstress ended up taking home the New Artist of 2021 and the Album of 2021 awards. Just like Selena, she recorded a thank you to fans, which was shared via social media.

“Thank you so much to People’s Choice for these awards,” the songstress gushed. “When I wrote SOUR, I really had no idea that anyone would listen to what I had to say and the fact that it is resonating with you guys in the way that it has is just so surreal. I am so grateful and thank you so much to all the fans for making this happen. I have you to thank for everything so thank you so much.”

While Dixie D’Amelio wasn’t nominated for any awards, she also didn’t walk the PCAs red carpet with sister, Charli D’Amelio. These aren’t the only stars who missed the show! Scroll through our gallery to find out which other stars decided not to attend the PCAs and why.

