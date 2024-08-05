Get ready to see Tom Blyth on your screens again! The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds lead is set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Emily Henry‘s book People We Meet On Vacation. However, he isn’t the only big name tied to the film.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the cast and what to expect in the adaptation.

What is ‘People We Meet On Vacation’ About?

The upcoming film will be based on the 2021 New York Times best-seller! The same titled adaptation will be the first work from Emily that is set to go into production.

“The film follows free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex who have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together,” according to Deadline. “The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The novel is quite popular with readers as it not only debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list for more than one year, but it’s sold over 2 million copies in the U.S.!

When Does ‘People We Meet On Vacation’ Come Out?

No release date has been mentioned by Netflix yet, however, since the cast announcement broke in August 2024, we can expect the film to come out sometime next year.

Who is in the Cast of ‘People We Meet on Vacation’?

So far, only two cast members have been revealed for People We Meet on Vacation, which includes Tom Blyth and My Lady Jane actress Emily Bader!

“I watched their chemistry read four times in 12 hours and I loved it more every single time,” the author revealed to Netflix. “The very first time I was laughing out loud, and I got so emotional by the end.”

However, prior to finding her Poppy and Alex, Emily revealed she was nervous she wouldn’t be able to find actors that could truly fill those roles.

“I’ve been kind of an anxious wreck about who would play these characters. I truly could not feel more confident that my readers and then so many more people who don’t even know about the book are going to completely fall in love with Poppy and Alex.”

It seems she’s made the right choice! As we wait for more cast news and updates, keep scrolling to see who else Emily has entrusted to play her beloved characters.

