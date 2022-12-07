A night to remember! The 2022 People’s Choice Awards brought out some of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars, and they turned major heads on the red carpet. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, December 6, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Josh Richards, for one, went from TikTok star to fashion icon with his all-black suit that was complete with a fashion-forward sheer under shirt. Honestly, it must have been guys’ night out because Noah Schnapp also killed it while arriving at the awards show.

Not to mention, the Stranger Things star brought home the award for Male TV Star of 2022.

“Oh, my God. Thank you, guys. I can’t believe I won! Wow,” the actor shared during his acceptance speech. “Thank you, guys, to my fans. To all the Stranger Things fans out there, I love you guys. You guys are truly the best. You’re the most passionate, best fans in the world and I can’t thank you guys enough. I’m standing here because of you guys so, pat on your back. Thank you.”

He went on to shout-out the show’s creators for coming up with the idea for Will Byers, “a character that is complicated and complex, and figuring out who he is.” Noah even spoke about his costars, recalling how they’d “grown up together, in private and in public” and said he “wouldn’t want to have it any other way.”

Wrapping up his speech, the Netflix star even teased the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things, saying that fans “are not ready for what’s coming.”

Aside from Noah, another notable star who walked the red carpet was Mckenna Grace. Her appearance at the awards show came weeks after announcing that she had spine surgery to fix her scoliosis.

“It’s been one month since my spine surgeon, Dr Skaggs at Cedars-Sinai literally changed my life,” the actress shared via Instagram on November 9. “Social media only reflects what we want people to know-often we don’t see the ugly, hard, less-flattering sides of a person and their life. For me, it’s been easier to hide my struggles and insecurities and maybe write about them in songs, but that didn’t fix them.”

Now, she’s killing it!

Scroll through our gallery to see Young Hollywood’s biggest stars on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

