The cast of Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy looked like they came right from Neverland at the red carpet premiere on Thursday, April 20!

The film stars newcomers Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alyssa Wapanâtahk as Tiger Lily, while Black-ish and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell and Captain Hook himself is played by Jude Law.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery, and is a remake of the 1953 Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film. Peter Pan, which was based on the play, Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up and/or Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie.

“In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure,” David Lowery said in a statement. “Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I’m excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective.”

Yara, who wore a Tinker Bell-inspired yellow dress at the film’s premiere, explained how she prepared to play her iconic magical character during an interview with E! News’ in July 2022.

“I have these different Tinker Bell playlists,” she told the outlet. “I’m literally just revving up to a shoot day — me moving around like I have pictured a fairy moves. And it was a little ridiculous, but you know, once you see it on camera, it looks a little less ridiculous.”

The Grown-ish actress also explained what makes her take on Tinker Bell a bit different from past iterations.

“You know, Tinker Bell is really fun,” Yara told Variety at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “I think what I like the most about this take is that Tinker Bell is coming with a lot of agency, you know? She may be a famous sidekick, but I love the fact that she is driven and motivated in her own ways. I don’t want to give too much up, but I’m really looking forward to this adaptation.”

